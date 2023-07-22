Iran summons Danish envoy to protest Koran burning in Copenhagen
Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 20:39 IST
Iran's foreign ministry summoned the Danish ambassador to protest against "the desecration of the Koran in Copenhagen," the ministry tweeted on Saturday.
On Friday, a man set fire to a book purported to be the Koran on a square across from the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Danish
- Koran
- Copenhagen
- Iran
Advertisement