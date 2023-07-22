Jammu and Kashmir's literary gem shines - A dignified event in Srinagar honoring Raja Nazar Bonyari

Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) organized a grand literary event titled "Meet The Eminent" at Tagore Hall in Srinagar. The event, featuring the esteemed Urdu and Pahari writer Raja Nazar Bonyari, received widespread acclamat for its efforts in preserving and promoting the literary heritage of the region.

The program was graced by the presence of Former MLC and renowned author Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, who presided over the event, and Dr Abdul Hafeez Shah Masoodi, Director of Revenue and Land Records, who served as the guest of honor. During the event, Raja Nazar Bonyari was hailed for his significant contributions to the literary landscape, particularly among the Pahari Ethnic Group of Jammu and Kashmir. Various prominent writers attended the program, adding to the aura of the occasion.

Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, expressing his appreciation for JKAACL's initiative, lauded the literary prowess of Raja Nazar Bonyari, saying, "The JKAACL's effort to celebrate our literary figures is commendable. Raja Nazar Bonyari's literary contributions have left an indelible mark on the Pahari culture and traditions." Dr Abdul Hafeez Shah Masoodi described Raja Nazar Bonyari as an invaluable asset, stating, "Through his literary works, Raja Nazar Bonyari has diligently preserved and enriched Pahari culture and traditions. His dedication is commendable."

Dr Farooq Anwar Mirza, Divisional Incharge JKAACL Kashmir, emphasized the importance of celebrating literary legends, remarking, "Raja Nazar Bonyari's role in our cultural heritage goes beyond our imaginations. We will continue organizing such programs in the future to honor and celebrate our literary figures." Zubair Qureshi, a Pahari author, and journalist expressed his gratitude to JKAACL for organizing such enriching programs, stating, "Through these events, the younger generation gets to learn about their literary legends. Such initiatives play a vital role in keeping our cultural heritage alive." (ANI)

