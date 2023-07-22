Left Menu

Himachal rains: Death toll reaches 154, says State Disaster Management Authority

Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) said that 15 people are missing and 187 people have been injured since the beginning of monsoon.  

ANI | Updated: 22-07-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 21:01 IST
Earlier visuals of Swollen Beas river (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

A total of 154 people have lost their lives due to the onset of the monsoon in the state since June 24, an official statement said on Saturday. Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) said that 15 people are missing and 187 people have been injured since the beginning of the monsoon.

"So far Monsoon has claimed 154 lives since its onset on June 24 in Himachal Pradesh. Till now 15 people are missing and 187 people have been injured. In Himachal Pradesh, 592 houses have been damaged, besides 5265 houses partially damaged," an official statement said. The State disaster authority further stated that 235 shops have been damaged during this period and total monetary loss in the state has been estimated at Rs 5077.41 crores.

"235 shops have been damaged in the state while 1616 cow sheds have been damaged due to rain and floods. So far a loss of 5077.41 crores rupees has been estimated," it mentioned. "There have been 66 incidents of landslides in the state besides 47 incidents of flash floods. Over 650 roads including three national highways are closed," it added.

In the wake of the flash floods and landslides in various parts of the State, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force is conducting a search operation for people who might have been lost around the banks of the Beas River. "Search operation conducted by HP SDRF team. On both sides of the Beas River from Dobhi to Raison," read a tweet by HPSDRF.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed flash floods and landslides due to heavy rainfall in several parts of the state. Meanwhile, a Central Inter-Ministerial Team has arrived in Himachal Pradesh to assess the loss and damage caused by the recent landslide and flood. The team of 8 people has been divided into two parts, with one team visiting the Kullu-Manali area and the other visiting the Shimla-Kinnaur region. They will assess the loss and damage and inform the government, which will then take further action. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

