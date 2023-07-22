Left Menu

Most members of G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial meeting condemned war in Ukraine: Chair

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-07-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 21:02 IST
Most members of G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial meeting condemned war in Ukraine: Chair
Most members at the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial meeting, which was held in Goa on Saturday, strongly condemned the Ukraine war and stressed it is causing immense human suffering, the chair of the meeting said.

In an outcome document released after the meeting, the chair said most members expressed that the war was exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy, constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks.

Union minister of power and new and renewable energy R K Singh was the chair of the meeting. India holds the G20 presidency this year. The war in Ukraine has adversely impacted the global economy, said the document.

“We reiterated our national positions as expressed in other fora, including the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly,” the outcome document said.

Asked about the issue at a press conference later, Singh said, “You must understand that different countries have their own natural sort of circumstances which shape their perspective on different questions.'' “So, there you have reservations. The rule in G20 is that an issue is decided by consensus and by unanimity. If there is no unanimity and even one country has a different view it will go into the main document,” he added.

When asked about what was the main sticking point, he said, “There are five-six paragraphs before you, go through them.” The chair’s summary in the outcome document said it is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability.

The outcome document also mentioned UN “resolution No. ES-11/1 dated 2 March 2022, as adopted by majority vote (141 votes for, 5 against, 35 abstentions, 12 absent)” that “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine”.

The document said, “Russia recognises the status of this document as Chair’s Summary in particular due to inclusion of Paragraph 27 (which speaks about the war), in addition to paragraphs 21-26. Russia agrees with rest of the text.” Russia has expressed its “distinct” view on the situation in Ukraine, geopolitical tensions and sanctions during the meeting, read the document.

China said that G20 is not the right platform to address security issues and opposed the inclusion of geopolitical-related content. The document said that “there were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions”. “Recognising that G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy,” it added. The outcome document said it is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. “This includes defending all the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and adhering to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts,” it said.

The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible, read the outcome document. “The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era must not be of war,” it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

