Scoreboard: India vs West Indies, Second Test, Day 3, Lunch

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 22-07-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 21:44 IST
Scoreboard of West Indies' first innings in the second Test against India here on Saturday. India (1st Innings): 438 all out West Indies (1st Innings, O/n: 86/1): Kraigg Brathwaite batting 49 Tagenarine Chanderpaul c Ashwin b Jadeja 33 Kirk McKenzie c Ishan Kishan b Mukesh Kumar 32 Extras (nb-3) 3 Total (For 2 wickets, 51.4 overs) 117 Fall of wickets: 1-71, 2-117 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 11-3-34-0, Jaydev Unadkat 9-0-31-0, R Ashwin 15-4-29-0, Mukesh Kumar 6.4-2-11-1, Ravindra Jadeja 10-6-12-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

