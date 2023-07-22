Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets PM Modi with family, briefs him on Raigad landslide

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with his family members, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Saturday. The Maharashtra CM apprised PM Modi on the prevailing situation in his state in the floods and landslides caused by incessant rainfall.

Shinde was accompanied by his father Sambhaji, wife Lata, son Shrikant, daughter-in-law Vrushali, and grandson Rudransh. "I apprised the Prime Minister of the prevailing situation following a landslide at Irshalwadi, a tribal village surrounded by the Sahyadri mountains in Raigad district," CM Shinde said after calling on PM Modi.

Later, taking to Twitter, Shinde thanked PM Modi for sharing the 'quality time' with his family. "I thank Hon. Modiji for affectionately enquiring and sharing quality time with my family. Briefed Hon. Modiji regarding the excessive rainfall situation in Maharashtra," he tweeted.

Shinde added that the PM Modi enquired about the Irshalgad landslide in Raigad while expressing regret over the loss of lives in the incident. The landslide has, so far, claimed at least 26 lives and 80 more are reported missing.

Earlier, the Maharashtra CM had arrived at the national capital to attend the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which was presided over by Prime Minister Modi. The meeting came on the same day 26 Opposition parties held their second unity meeting in Congress-ruled Karnataka, naming the fledgling alliance Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A).

The NDA meeting, where PM Modi made a keynote address, decided on some significant steps with regard to preparations for next year's Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)