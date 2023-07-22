Left Menu

COP2, IEA convene global energy decision makers to accelerate orderly energy transition

This will require a collective effort and so we need everyone at the table and that includes the energy industry.Building a new energy system can only happen at speed and scale with united action on the supply and the demand side together.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-07-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 22:30 IST
COP2, IEA convene global energy decision makers to accelerate orderly energy transition
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The COP28 UAE Presidency and the International Energy Agency (IEA) have convened the first in a landmark series of high-level dialogues through to COP28 around building a 1.5C degree-aligned energy transition.

The initiative is being conducted in conjunction with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and will be supported by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), a release stated.

The dialogues are intended to build consensus on 1.5C degree-compatible energy transition pathways and the enabling conditions needed to achieve them, as well as momentum around the target energy outcomes for COP28.

The meetings are being co-chaired by COP28 President-Designate Sultan Al Jaber and Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA.

The official said that the aim of the meeting is to engage public- and private-sector decision-makers in the energy industry to produce a holistic, global view of the energy system.

The dialogues will prepare the ground for specific commitments and calls to action at the World Climate Action Summit being held at COP28.

A COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said that COP28 represents a milestone opportunity for the world to come together, unite around decisive action, and drive progress towards keeping the goals of then Paris Agreement alive and 1.5C within reach. This will require a collective effort and so we need everyone at the table – and that includes the energy industry.

“Building a new energy system can only happen at speed and scale with united action on the supply and the demand side together. These high-level dialogues are bringing public- and private-sector energy decision makers together under the framework of a COP for the first time,” he said.

IEA Executive Director Dr. Fatih Birol said that the IEA has put forward a comprehensive energy package that can help make COP28 a success.

“This includes tripling global renewables capacity, doubling energy efficiency progress, slashing emissions from the oil and gas industry, boosting clean energy finance for developing economies, redirecting fossil fuel investment into clean energy, and putting fossil fuel demand into sharp decline,” Birol said.

Francesco La Camera, Director General of IRENA, said: “Our collective promise was to secure a climate-safe existence for current and future generations.” “We simply cannot continue with incremental changes. There is no time for a new energy system to evolve gradually over centuries, as was the case for the fossil fuel-based system,” Camera said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
3
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India
4
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023