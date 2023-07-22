Left Menu

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel chairs meeting amid incessant rainfall, flooding

With his state grappling with excessive rainfall and flooding, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the prevailing situation.

ANI | Updated: 22-07-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 23:04 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel chairs meeting amid incessant rainfall, flooding
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With his state grappling with excessive rainfall and flooding, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the prevailing situation. Earlier, on Saturday, several waterlogging from incessant rainfall was reported in Gujarat's Navsari.

While the rain reduced the daytime temperature in the city, the waterlogging crippled the movement of commuters and vehicles. Vehicular movement was disrupted as there were reports of rainwater sneaking into the engines of cars. Traffic was reduced to a crawl on National Highway 48 on account of heavy rainfall.

However, normal vehicular movement was restored later in the day as the situation improved. Earlier, on Friday, CM Patel conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Sutrapada, Mangrol, and Gir Somnath.

Severe waterlogging was reported from various districts of Gujarat owing to unsparing rainfall. Six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in Gir Somnath, Kutch, Navsari, Valsad, Amreli, and Rajkot districts of Gujarat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
3
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India
4
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023