Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel chairs meeting amid incessant rainfall, flooding

With his state grappling with excessive rainfall and flooding, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the prevailing situation. Earlier, on Saturday, several waterlogging from incessant rainfall was reported in Gujarat's Navsari.

While the rain reduced the daytime temperature in the city, the waterlogging crippled the movement of commuters and vehicles. Vehicular movement was disrupted as there were reports of rainwater sneaking into the engines of cars. Traffic was reduced to a crawl on National Highway 48 on account of heavy rainfall.

However, normal vehicular movement was restored later in the day as the situation improved. Earlier, on Friday, CM Patel conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Sutrapada, Mangrol, and Gir Somnath.

Severe waterlogging was reported from various districts of Gujarat owing to unsparing rainfall. Six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in Gir Somnath, Kutch, Navsari, Valsad, Amreli, and Rajkot districts of Gujarat. (ANI)

