Delhi govt on high alert after discharge of over 2 lakh cusecs of water from Hathni Kund Barrage

The Delhi Government is on high-alert as the Yamuna river level continues to rise due to the discharge of more than 2 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage. The situation has raised concerns, prompting the government to take proactive measures to ensure the safety of the residents. Giving a brief about the situation, Revenue Minister Atishi said in a statement, "According to the latest update from the Central Water Commission, there is a possibility that the Yamuna river may cross the danger level by tomorrow evening."

As per the Revenue Minister, to address the potential risks and challenges posed by this situation, CM Arvind Kejriwal and the entire government has been closely monitoring the developments and overseeing the response efforts. Atishi also announced that certain parts of Yamuna Khadar might face flooding if the water level rises to 206.7 m. "However, the government is fully prepared to carry out immediate evacuations in these vulnerable areas" she added.

In an effort to keep residents informed and safe, regular announcements are being made in the areas susceptible to flooding. This exercise aims to warn residents about the potential threat and advise them on necessary precautions. To further ensure the well-being of the affected residents, relief camps have been thoroughly inspected, and comprehensive preparations have been put in place. Atishi assured that all necessary arrangements have been made to accommodate and support evacuees in a dignified manner.

"The Revenue Department has taken extensive measures to tackle the situation effectively. Whether it's the Central district, Eastern District, or areas like Yamuna Bazar and Yamuna Khadar, we have made sufficient preparations to address any challenges that may arise," stated Atishi. Atishi further said, "The Delhi Government appeals to the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with the authorities during this critical time. Updates and advisories will be regularly provided to keep the residents informed about the evolving situation." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)