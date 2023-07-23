Left Menu

Delhi: Caught on CCTV, bull goes on rampage, injures biker

The day for a bike rider in Geeta colony, situated in East Delhi, turned ugly when he came under the wrath of a bull on Saturday. 

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 07:47 IST
The day for a bike rider in Geeta colony, situated in East Delhi, turned ugly when he came under the wrath of a bull on Saturday. Visuals, confirmed by the Delhi police, showed how the animal attacked the biker and he fell off.

At first, the situation seemed calm. The bull was roaming on the road. While the biker was passing through the road, the bull suddenly turned to him and attacked. As a result, the person fell off the bike. Soon, he was witnessed lying on the road, his scooty alongside. Following the incident, onlookers rushed to help the person. They helped him get up and tried to shoo away the bovine.

Visuals also showed that while people were trying to drive away the animal, it got irritated and tried attacking others too. Amid the endeavours to drive the bull away, another person fell on the ground. Later, the locals pelted stones at the animal which made the bull run away. The victim's scooty was still seen lying at the same spot. He had suffered injuries.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

