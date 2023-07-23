Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Two die, four injured due to lightning strike in Chhatarpur

Two labourers died while four were severely injured due to lightning strike in the Kachhar village under the Bakswaha police station area in the Chhatarpur district, according to the police on Saturday. 

Two labourers died while four were severely injured due to lightning strike in the Kachhar village under the Bakswaha police station area in the Chhatarpur district, according to the police on Saturday. The station incharge told ANI that the injured were admitted to Damoh district hospital.

"Between the Karri and the Kachhar villlage in Chhatarpur, the installlation work of wire fencing at the plantation of the forest department was going on. The labourers, working for it, hid under the nearby trees to shield themselves from the rains", said the station incharge, Bakswaha. The station incharge added, "Meanwhile, lightning strikes occurred and two of them died on the spot while four others got severely injured. They were admitted to Damoh district hospital".

Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, on July 8, three persons, including a woman, were killed while three others were injured after being struck by lightning in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, officials said.

Earlier on July 4, six people were killed and one child got injured after being struck by lightning in the Azamgarh district of the state. CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths that occurred in the Azamgarh and Ghazipur districts, due to lightning strikes. (ANI)

