Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at market in Vizayanagaram

A fire broke out in Balaji Wholesale Market in Vizianagaram town. Shop No. 216 and 217 shops caught fire. Two shops were completely engulfed by fire.

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 07:51 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 07:51 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at market in Vizayanagaram
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Locals are suspecting that the main cause of the accident was a short circuit at the electricity transformer near these two shops, which caused the fire in the adjacent Kusumanchi cloth shop and Shanti Vijay cloth shop. In the incident, two shops were completely gutted and heavy property damage was reported.

On receiving the information about the incident, the firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire. Traders were worried after the fire broke out in the largest textile market in Vizianagaram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

