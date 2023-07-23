Left Menu

Telangana: BRS leader, son die in road accident in Narsingi

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Thourya Nayak and his son died in a road accident while they were travelling from Narsingi to Chegunta on Saturday, the police said. 

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 07:52 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 07:52 IST
Telangana: BRS leader, son die in road accident in Narsingi
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Thourya Nayak and his son died in a road accident while they were travelling from Narsingi to Chegunta on Saturday, the police said. The accident took place under the Narsingi police station limits.

The police said, "Thourya Nayak and his son Ankit, while they were travelling from Narsingi village to Chegunta, their car tyre burst, lost control and the car ran over the divider and fell on the opposite side of the road where a lorry hit the car." "Both died on the spot. Bodies have been shifted to Ramayanpet government hospital", added the police.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law, according to the police. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
3
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India
4
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023