Telangana: BRS leader, son die in road accident in Narsingi

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Thourya Nayak and his son died in a road accident while they were travelling from Narsingi to Chegunta on Saturday, the police said. The accident took place under the Narsingi police station limits.

The police said, "Thourya Nayak and his son Ankit, while they were travelling from Narsingi village to Chegunta, their car tyre burst, lost control and the car ran over the divider and fell on the opposite side of the road where a lorry hit the car." "Both died on the spot. Bodies have been shifted to Ramayanpet government hospital", added the police.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law, according to the police. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

