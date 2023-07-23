Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates, lays foundation stone for 24 development projects in Kashipur

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 24 different development projects worth Rs 28.63 crore in Kashipur on Saturday. The Chief Minister symbolically handed over the keys of houses to five beneficiaries by inaugurating beneficiary-based 335 newly constructed houses of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban.

The Chief Minister handed over the first instalment amount and house allotment letters to five people, under the amount given as the first instalment to 1061 beneficiaries under this scheme. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also gave checks of Rs 50,000 each to five people under Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also observed the products displayed at the stalls set up by women self-help groups of Municipal Corporation Kashipur. The Chief Minister said that the development projects for which the foundation stone has been inaugurated and laid today will benefit the people of the region.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are moving forward to fulfil our 'Victal Rehit Sankalp' to make Uttarakhand the best and these projects will prove helpful in fulfilling that resolution", said CM Dhami. The Chief Minister said that today's program is also special because, on the one hand, where 335 houses have been dedicated today under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, on the other hand, the first instalment has also been released to 1061 beneficiaries.

He described it as an act of virtue to hand over the house to the women who became the mistress of their own house.The Chief Minister said, "When a poor gets a house, there is stability in his life and he moves forward in his life with a new hope. That is why this campaign of ours to provide 'pucca' houses to the poor is not just a government scheme, it is a commitment to give confidence to each and every underprivileged of the state that the government is determined to empower them". He further stated, "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, our government is working to reach every poor. While helping the development workers and the beneficiaries, our government neither sees the caste of the poor nor the religion of the poor. Our government is dedicated to the poor, so it understands the needs of the poor very well".

Praising the Modi government, CM Dhami further added, "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, poor families have got more than 4 crore pucca houses in the country in the last 9 years, about 70 per cent of these houses are in the name of women. Before 2014, only 13 lakh houses were sanctioned under the urban housing schemes in the country and out of this only 8 lakh houses were built. This is proof that when a government works with 'Antyodaya' as its goal, the results are so different". "Work has been done to write a new definition of development in the country on the basis of service and good governance. The level at which the oppressed and the deprived are being empowered in the country has never happened before. Taking inspiration from the Prime Minister and under his guidance, a new era of development has started in Uttarakhand as well. Today, many works are being done in the direction of strengthening the infrastructure of the state and making the state self-reliant. Connectivity is being improved at every level in the state, emphasis is being laid on the development of industries and policies are being formulated keeping in mind the needs of the future. Our cities are fast becoming centres of economic activity and keeping this in view we are constantly preparing our cities for the future", CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Modi has described the third decade of the 21st century as the decade of Uttarakhand and now we have to prove his statement true by using our full potential. "By adopting the basic mantra of 'Charaiveti Charaiveti', we have to prove the "choiceless resolution" of the best Uttarakhand while speeding up the development. In this Amritkal of India, this resolution of ours cannot be proved without the dedicated efforts of yours", added the Uttarakhand CM.

"Let us all unite, unite and move forward together, only then we will be successful in making Uttarakhand a developed and leading state of the country", the Uttarakhand CM said. (ANI)

