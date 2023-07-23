Gujarat: NDRF team conducts rescue operation in Junagadh district

Amid the incessant rain battering several parts of Gujarat, the National Defence Response Forces (NDRF) team on Saturday conducted a rescue operation in the Junagadh district of the region. The NDRF personnel in the rescue operation reached out to the general public and assisted them to cross the city's flooded and waterlogged regions into safer areas.

Earlier on Saturday, one person went missing in Navsari City in the midst of the monsoon rain spells. As per the district administration, a search for the missing person was underway.

The collector of Navsari told ANI that no casualties were reported."Our 40 teams are present at the spot. No loss of life reported, but one person is missing, and search is underway", said Amit Prakash Yadav, collector, Navsari. "Navsari received heavy rains between 8 am and 12 am, leading to water logging in many parts of the city. Water has receded almost everywhere, but some low-lying areas are still waterlogged", Yadav added.

In addition, due to the incessant rainfall, vehicular movement was disrupted as water entered the engines of vehicles. Traffic snarled at National Highway 48 of Gujarat due to rain. However, the vehicular movement resumed later. For Valsad, Bhavnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Daman, and Dadra Nagar Haveli, a red alert was issued whereas for Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Amreli, Jamnagar, Gir Somnath, and Kutch, orange alert was issued.

A Yellow Alert was issued for Surendranagar, Dahod, Junagadh, Rajkot, Botad, Vadodara, Surat, and Navsari. Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Sutrapada, Mangrol, and Gir Somnath.

According to the NDRF, one National Disaster Response Force team each has been deployed in Gir Somnath, Kutch, Navsari, Valsad, Amreli, and Rajkot districts of Gujarat in the wake of heavy outpours on Wednesday in the state. (ANI)

