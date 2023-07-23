Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates new building of Kumaon Garhwal Chamber of Commerce, Industry at Kashipur

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the newly constructed building of Kumaon Garhwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Kashipur, Udham Singh Nagar on Saturday. On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Our traders are the 'growth engine' of Uttarakhand and the basis of the economy. The promotion of business and self-employment along with industries in the state is the priority of the state government. The calm environment and skilled youth power of the state are favourable for industries."

He said that the entrepreneurs of the state are our brand ambassadors. He said that the state government is committed to providing a conducive environment for business and employment. "Our government is constantly making efforts to promote industries in the state and to create the best environment for industrial units. It is because of the hard work of businessmen and entrepreneurs that today India's economy has reached this stage," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand has made significant progress in all fields. "Entrepreneurs of Uttarakhand have made excellent contributions to various Central Government projects like Make in India and Startup India launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unprecedented investments are being made in the fields of infrastructure, agriculture, technology, health and education. Uttarakhand also has to contribute in a big way to the development of India in this nectar period of independence. The role of all traders is very important in this development journey. Our government is working by imbibing the mantra of simplification, solution, disposal and satisfaction," he added. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that a state-level Udyog Mitra meeting was organized in Udham Singh Nagar to solve the problems of the entrepreneurs. An online portal was made within a month for quick resolution and monitoring of many points given by the entrepreneurs of the state.

Declaring the entrepreneurs of the state as the brand ambassadors of the state, he said, "The state government said that your participation is most important in increasing investment in the state. Last year, the state received investment proposals worth more than 12,000 crores due to the entrepreneurs of the state acting as brand ambassadors. Which is 40 per cent more than the previous year. The state government will provide full cooperation in implementing these investment proposals at the earliest." Chief Minister said that Global Investors Summit is also being organized in the state in December 2023 to accelerate the pace of investment in the state.

"This summit will increase investment and employment opportunities in the state and our entrepreneurs will also benefit from the new inventions and techniques happening in the field of industry at the international level and they will get an opportunity to expand their business on the international platform," Dhami said. "Due to the efforts made by the state government and the dedication and feedback of the entrepreneurs, our state has stood at par with many other big states by joining the category of achievers in the country in the Ease of Doing Business ranking. There has been continuous improvement in railroad and air connectivity in the state. Direct air service has become available from Dehradun airport to various cities. Efforts are also being made regarding the expansion of Pantnagar Airport," he added.

The Chief Minister said that several infrastructure projects have been launched to strengthen the logistics sector, the backbone of industrial development and ease of doing business in the state. ICD has been established in the form of state of art to promote exports. "The work of Amritsar Kolkata Industrial Corridor is going to start soon. He said that under the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Gati-Shakti National Master Plan', action is being taken on all activities related to logistics at the state level. Uttarakhand Logistics Policy-2023 has been promulgated by the state government for its effective implementation which will help in the development of infrastructure. The state government has made its policies keeping 'Developed Uttarakhand' at the centre and this is the reason that today Uttarakhand is fast emerging as a business-friendly destination," he added. (ANI)

