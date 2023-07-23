Chhattisgarh signs MOU with Tata Technologies to transform ITIs 

The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday signed an Rs 1,188.36 crore MoU with Tata Technologies for transforming 36 government ITIs into an Industry 4.0 Technology Hub. The MoU was signed between the state's Department of Technical Education and Skill Development and Tata Technologies in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Tata Technologies' MoU with the Chhattisgarh Government will offer six new trades and 23 new short-term courses in 36 ITIs, with state-of-the-art technical workshops and trainer arrangements, said officials. Tata Technologies and its associated companies will also provide placement opportunities to the skilled youth of Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced the transformation of the ITIs into Industry 4.0 Technology Hubs, providing the youth in the state with opportunities to develop their technical skills. The state government's focus on innovation to create more employment opportunities has resulted in increased income for farmers, labourers, and tribals in forest areas, said officials. In the last four and a half years, the state government has provided approximately Rs 1,60,000 crore to the people of the state through various welfare-oriented schemes, which have boosted trade and positively impacted the industry sector in Chhattisgarh, said officials.

CM Baghel emphasised the government's commitment to transforming villages into production hubs and cities into business hubs. People living in urban areas are now moving towards rural areas, attracted by the profitability of agriculture. Chief Minister urges the officials of Tata Technologies to support the further development of RIPA. He also informed Tata Technologies officials about the establishment of 300 Rural Industrial Parks in the state, aimed at fostering small industries in villages.

These parks offer essential amenities such as land, electricity, water, sheds, training, Wi-Fi, and banking linkage to facilitate business startups. CM Baghel urged the officials of Tata Technologies to support the further development of RIPA and urban industrial centres by introducing modern industries and cutting-edge technology.

The officials from Tata Technologies commended the state government's initiatives in bolstering Chhattisgarh's rural economy and generating employment opportunities, acknowledging the positive impact of such efforts. Tata Technologies Limited will transform the 36 Government ITIs into Industry 4.0 Technology Hubs, which include the ITIs of Baikunthpur, Odgi Wadrafnagar, Mainpat, Bagicha, Lormi, Koni-Bilaspur, Korba, Janjgir, Akaltara, Hasaud, Raigarh, Kharsiya, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Manpur, Chhuikhadan, Pandariya, Gunderdehi, Dallirajhara, Gurur, Durg, Patan, Dharsiwa, Hirapur, Arang, Abhanpur, Bhatapara, Simga, Bagbahra, Pithora, Kanker, Antagarh, Charama, Nagarnar, and Dantewada.

These ITIs will offer training in six new technical trades. The trades covered in the one-year programme include advanced tool artisan, industrial robotics and digital manufacturing technician, and manufacturing process control and automation. In the two-year program, they will offer training in advanced CNC Machining, Basic Designer and Virtual Verifier (Mechanical), and Mechanic Electric Vehicle trades, all of which are of world-class standards.

Tata Technologies will introduce six trades and 23 short courses in 36 ITIs with state-of-the-art technical workshops. They will also provide two trainers to conduct training in the workshops. Tata and its associated companies will also provide placement opportunities to the skilled youth of Chhattisgarh. The project aims to train over 10,000 youths annually in advanced skills, fostering better employment opportunities in the state.

An MoU was signed between the State Planning Commission and Tata Technologies Limited on October 1, 2022, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, aiming to develop the state's technical institutions into technological hubs, and agricultural research and innovation centres. The Department of Skill Development and Technical Education has signed an MoU with Tata Technologies Limited to transform 36 government ITIs into Industry 4.0 Technology Hubs on July 22, further enhancing their capabilities and promoting skill development and innovation in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)