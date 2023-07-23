Left Menu

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to 'all the birds'

Twitter's most recent complication was a lawsuit being filed on Tuesday claiming the firm owes at least $500 million in severance pay to former employees. Musk's company has laid off more than half its workforce to cut costs since he bought the company.

Elon Musk said he was looking to change Twitter's logo, tweeting: "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.

In a tweet at 12:06 a.m. ET (0406 GMT) on Sunday, the social media platform's billionaire owner added: "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow." Musk posted an image of a flickering "X" but did not give further details. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under Musk's tumultuous tenure since buying Twitter in October, the company changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire's vision to create a "super app," like China's WeChat. Twitter's website says its logo, depicting a blue bird, is "our most recognizable asset," adding "That's why we're so protective of it."

The bird was temporarily replaced in April by Dogecoin's Shiba Inu dog, which ended up helping add as much as $4 billion to the meme coin's market value. Twitter's most recent complication was a lawsuit being filed on Tuesday claiming the firm owes at least $500 million in severance pay to former employees.

Musk's company has laid off more than half its workforce to cut costs since he bought the company.

