NH-5 blocked in three areas of Shimla and Kinnaur districts

National Highway-5 has been blocked at three places in Shimla and Kinnaur districts as a result of landslides in the region, the officials said on Sunday. According to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the NH-5 has been blocked due to landslides at Nog Kenchi near Kumarsain, Broni Nallah near Jhakri Village in Shimla district and near Nigulsari Village in the Kinnaur district.

Restoration work near Nigulsari in the Kinnaur district has started, added the NHAI. The Himachal Pradesh Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police on Sunday took to Twitter and updated about roadblocks in the Shimla district. "NH 705 Theog-Hatkoti road closed at Bagra due to landslide, Kotkhai-Baghi road closed due to landslide, Fagu-Kot darbar road closed due to landslide," tweeted HP Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert and predicted heavy rainfall in eight districts of Himachal Pradesh. Deputy Director IMD Bui Lal said that the IMD has issued an orange alert in Himachal Pradesh for heavy rains in several districts of the region over the course of the following 24 hours.

The IMD Deputy Director also mentioned that many areas of Himachal Pradesh received hefty downpours in the last 24 hours, with the Sirmaur district receiving 195 mm of rain. "Many areas of Himachal Pradesh have received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Sirmaur district receiving 195 mm of rainfall. In the next 24 hours, the IMD has issued an Orange alert with heavy rainfall expected in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Bilaspur districts," said Bui Lal.

Earlier Kullu Deputy Commissioner on Saturday said that five crore rupees relief amount was provided to those affected by floods in the district."People who are affected by the heavy rainfall in the Kullu district are being provided with a relief amount by the government. People whose sources of income were affected along with their houses and shops are being procured the relief amount. Till now, 1,700 families have been affected by the floods. Most of the families were provided with Rs five crores of relief amount", said Ashutosh Garg, DCP, Kullu. Garg further added, "Still, the employees of the revenue department are on the field and distributing the relief amounts". Himachal Pradesh has witnessed massive financial and infrastructural losses due to the downpour.

The incessant rainfall led to several landslides and flash floods. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that the state has faced the harshest rain and flood disasters in the past 75 years. He also said that the loss incurred by the state due to the rain-induced damages could reach 8,000 crore rupees. (ANI)

