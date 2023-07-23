Bihar: 3-year-old boy falls into 40-feet borewell, rescue operation underway

Left Menu

A three-year-old boy fell into a 40-foot deep borewell while playing in Kul village in Bihar's Nalanda. The child has been identified as Shivam Kumar. 

Silwa, Circle Officer, Shambhu Mandal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A three-year-old boy fell into a 40-foot deep borewell while playing in Kul village in Bihar's Nalanda. The child has been identified as Shivam Kumar. As per the information, a farmer made the borewell but wasn't closed, resulting in the tragic incident. The children playing with Shivam informed his parents and the rescue operation started after they reached the spot.

The rescue operation is being assisted by Nalin Maurya, Vice President of Nagar Panchayat Nalanda. He informed ANI, "This borewell was made by the farmer here for boring. But boring didn't succeed here, so they started boring in another place and this borewell was not closed". "We received information that a child fell into a borewell...We are trying our best to rescue the child. NDRF & rescue team will be reaching the spot. The child is still alive, we can hear his voice...," says Silwa, Circle Officer, Shambhu Mandal.

JCB machines have been called to deliver oxygen and extract the child from the bore. Police Station In-charge Dinesh Kumar Singh told that efforts are being made to get the child out safely. The senior officer has also been informed about the incident. After getting information about the incident, many officials of Parsottam reached the spot.

Recently, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who fell into a 20-foot-deep borewell in Kajari Barkheda village in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha was declared dead by doctors after being rescued, said police. Earlier also in a similar incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old toddler lost her life after falling into a 300-feet-deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on June 6. Despite rescue efforts, the girl successfully rescued was later pronounced dead due to suffocation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

