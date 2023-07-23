Amit Shah greeted by depositors of Sahara portal in Raipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday interacted with various social business delegations and was greeted by the depositors of the 'CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal' at a meeting in the BJP office in Raipur. The investors of Tribal Society, Scheduled Caste Society, and Sahara India greeted the Union Home and Cooperative Minister during the meeting.

The BJP's Chhattisgarh president, Arun Sao, former CM Raman Singh, the BJP's in-charge for Chhattisgarh, Om Mathur, Leader of Opposition in the Chhattisgarh Assembly, Narayan Chandel, and Union Minister of State for Health, Mansukh Mandaviya were present at the meeting. Earlier, on Sunday, Shah launched the 'CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal' in the national capital for disbursement against the legitimate dues of the genuine depositors of the Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies.

The portal has been developed for the submission of legitimate claims by the genuine depositors of the Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies — Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd., Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd. Speaking at the event, the Home Minister said the claims of 1.7 crore depositors will be settled through the portal in the first phase.

"All data on the four cooperatives is online. This portal will help 1.7 crore depositors register themselves with the portal. The claim of these depositors will be settled in the first phase. Genuine depositors will get their money back. The money will be refunded to the bank account of depositors within 45 days," Shah added. This is among the many initiatives taken by the Ministry of Cooperation, since its formation, to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country and protect the interests of the members of the cooperatives.

To address the grievances of genuine members and depositors of the Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies for payment of their legitimate deposits, the Ministry of Cooperation filed an application with the Supreme Court of India. The apex court, in its order dated March 29, this year, directed that Rs 5,000 crores be transferred out of the "Sahara-SEBI Refund Account" to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) for disbursement against the legitimate dues of the genuine depositors of the Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies. (ANI)

