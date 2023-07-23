Fire breaks out at supermarket in Asansol, dousing operation on

Left Menu

"Two fire engines have been put in service to extinguish the fire. We hope to bring the situation under control soon," officials said. 

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 15:46 IST
Fire breaks out at supermarket in Asansol. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out at a supermarket in Ashram More area of West Bengal's Asansol on Sunday afternoon. No casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the incident, officials said.

According to officials, fire tenders are present at the spot, and efforts to douse the fire are on. "Two fire engines have been put in service to extinguish the fire. We hope to bring the situation under control soon," they said.

Further details awaited. Earlier, a fire broke out at a market in Vizianagaram town gutting two of the shops there on Saturday.

Locals suspected that the main cause of the accident was a short circuit at the electricity transformer near these two shops, which caused the fire in the adjacent Kusumanchi cloth shop and Shanti Vijay cloth shop. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

