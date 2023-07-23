Left Menu

Delhi: 2 held for stealing copper wires from NDPL transformers 

According to Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravinder Yadav, several incidents of copper theft from electric transformers of North Delhi Power Limited (NDPL) were reported in the police stations of Outer North and North District, Delhi.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
With the arrest of 2 persons, the Delhi police Crime Branch on Sunday claimed to have solved 55 cases of Copper theft from North Delhi Power Limited transformers in the Outer North and North district of the National Capital, officials said on Sunday. The accused thieves have been identified as Suraj (24) and Anuj Chauhan (35), both are residents of West Karawal Nagar, Delhi.

During the probe, a resident of Shiv Vihar (35), Uttam Nagar, Sukhbir Singh, to whom the accused sold the stolen property was also nabbed. With the arrest of these accused 55 cases of theft have been worked out, police said. According to Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravinder Yadav, several incidents of copper theft from electric transformers of North Delhi Power Limited (NDPL) were reported in the police stations of Outer North and North District, Delhi.

Information was received regarding persons involved in the theft of copper from electric transformers, especially in the area of Outer North & North District, Delhi, police said. "Few mobile numbers were tracked in the isolated areas of Outer North and North Districts," the official added.

He said that information was received that 2 persons would come near Khajuri Chowk, Delhi for selling the stolen copper. "A trap was laid and both the accused were apprehended with a huge quantity of stolen copper," he said.

During interrogation, accused Suraj and Anuj Chauhan disclosed, alongwith their associates, they committed theft of copper from electric transformers in the isolated areas of Delhi, especially in the North and Outer North Districts, as per police. Further investigations revealed the accused did recce in the morning and then commit theft during the night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

