Bihar: Rescue operation underway after 3-year-old child falls into 40-feet borewell

According to the officials, the child has been identified as Shivam Kumar.

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 16:10 IST
Visuals from spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A rescue operation is underway by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team after a 3-year-old child fell into a borewell in Kul village in Bihar's Nalanda on Sunday. According to the officials, the child has been identified as Shivam Kumar.

As per the information, a farmer made the borewell but it wasn't closed, resulting in the tragic incident. The children playing with Shivam informed his parents after which the rescue operation started. Nalin Maurya, Vice President of Nagar Panchayat Nalanda, is assisting the rescue operation.

Talking to ANI, Maurya said, "This borewell was made by the farmer for boring. But boring didn't succeed here, so they started boring in another place and this borewell was not closed". Earlier in the day, Circle Officer, Shambhu Mandal said that the child is still alive and they are able to hear his voice.

"We received information that a child fell into a borewell...We are trying our best to rescue the child. The child is still alive, we can hear his voice...," he said. JCB machines have been called to deliver oxygen and extract the child from the bore.

Police Station In-charge Dinesh Kumar Singh said that efforts are being made to get the child out safely. The senior officer has also been informed about the incident. After getting information about the incident, many officials of Parsottam reached the spot. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

