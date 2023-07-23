Left Menu

Cylinder blast case: NSG team inspects incident site in Himachal’s Shimla

A National Security Guard (NSG) team arrived at the restaurant in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla where an explosion took place that left one person dead and 9 others injured.

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 16:46 IST
Cylinder blast case: NSG team inspects incident site in Himachal’s Shimla
Visuals from spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A National Security Guard (NSG) team on Sunday arrived at the restaurant in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla where an explosion took place that left one person dead and 9 others injured. NSG team reached Shimla's Middle Bazaar restaurant on Sunday morning to inspect the incident site.

The police said they had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. "Following suspicious activity related to the case, a team of Central Investigation Agency, NSG, reached Shimla to inspect the spot", the police said. According to the police, on July 18 evening around 7.30 PM, there was a big blast in a restaurant just below Mall Road in Shimla.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Blue Dart Announces Second Quarter Results, Sales at Rs. 1,324 Crores

Blue Dart Announces Second Quarter Results, Sales at Rs. 1,324 Crores

 Global
4
How Online Apps Bridge a Gap Between Citizens and Unorganized Sector

How Online Apps Bridge a Gap Between Citizens and Unorganized Sector

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cold Plunge Therapy: Exploring Its Scientific Benefits and Worth

Traveler's Paradise: 9 Absolutely Stunning Waterfalls to Visit

Optimize Your Sleep: A Step-by-Step Hourly Bedtime Routine Guide

Career Rebound: How to Successfully Retract Your Resignation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023