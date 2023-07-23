Rain lashes several parts of Delhi

Even as parts of Delhi still continue to grapple with a flood-like situation due to swollen Yamuna, rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Sunday evening. Visuals from Pandit Pant Marg show people witnessing a spell of rain.

Earlier, the Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark once again following a surge in discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage into the river, increasing the chances of another spell of floods in the capital. The water level of the Yamuna River in the National Capital was recorded at 206.31 metres till 4 pm on Sunday, crossing the danger mark.

Meanwhile, announcements are being made by the administration to vacate low-lying areas. Earlier in the morning the water level of the Yamuna River in the National Capital was recorded at 205.81 metres, marginally above the danger mark of 205.33m.

As per the Central Water Commission, the water level stood at 205.81 at 7 am today, up from 205.7m recorded earlier a few hours ago. Due to a rise in the water level of the Hindon River in Noida, several houses were submerged in the low-lying areas on Saturday. The police reached the spot on Saturday and issued an alert regarding the situation.

"Water entered some houses in the low-lying areas...as a precautionary measure, people have been evacuated to a safer place. The situation is normal at the moment and we are monitoring the water level and spreading awareness about it," said, Sureshrao Kulkarni, Additional Commissioner of Police. After July 13, the Yamuna had been receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 meters but there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last two-three days.

The water level dropped below the danger mark at 8 pm on July 18 after flowing above the threshold for eight days. The river breached the danger mark at 5 pm on July 10, leading to extensive flooding of the national capital. Due to the increase in the water level of the river, several places in Delhi grappled with water-logging and flood-like situations. (ANI)

