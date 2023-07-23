Punjab: Akali leader arrested with 110 grams of heroin in Amritsar

In a major operation by the counterintelligence agency in Amritsar, the Akali leader and Amritsar District President of the Students Organisation of India (SOI), Tejbeer Singh, was arrested with heroin, the police said on Sunday. The case was registered on July 21. Tejbeer Singh is known to be close to the prominent leaders of the Akali Dal.

Along with 110 grammes of heroin, a car and Rs 3 lakh in drug money were also seized from the accused. Before this, the police had arrested Gurjeet Singh in connection with this case, the police added. Meanwhile, in another significant operation against cross-border drug smuggling networks, the SSOC Fazilka recovered 20 Kg of heroin and arrested two individuals. The arrested persons had picked up the drug consignment from Village Hasta Kalan, which was air-dropped using drones, said a Punjab police official.

An FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act, and an investigation is ongoing to arrest more suspects involved in the supply chain. The Punjab Police is committed to making the state drug-free, as per the vision of CM Bhagwant Mann, the police added. (ANI)

