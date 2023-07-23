Left Menu

Punjab: Akali leader arrested with 110 grams of heroin in Amritsar

In a major operation by the counterintelligence agency in Amritsar, the Akali leader and Amritsar District President of the Students Organisation of India (SOI), Tejbeer Singh, was arrested with heroin, the police said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 17:29 IST
Punjab: Akali leader arrested with 110 grams of heroin in Amritsar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major operation by the counterintelligence agency in Amritsar, the Akali leader and Amritsar District President of the Students Organisation of India (SOI), Tejbeer Singh, was arrested with heroin, the police said on Sunday. The case was registered on July 21. Tejbeer Singh is known to be close to the prominent leaders of the Akali Dal.

Along with 110 grammes of heroin, a car and Rs 3 lakh in drug money were also seized from the accused. Before this, the police had arrested Gurjeet Singh in connection with this case, the police added. Meanwhile, in another significant operation against cross-border drug smuggling networks, the SSOC Fazilka recovered 20 Kg of heroin and arrested two individuals. The arrested persons had picked up the drug consignment from Village Hasta Kalan, which was air-dropped using drones, said a Punjab police official.

An FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act, and an investigation is ongoing to arrest more suspects involved in the supply chain. The Punjab Police is committed to making the state drug-free, as per the vision of CM Bhagwant Mann, the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023