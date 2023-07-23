"Jal Board administration well prepared...": Delhi Minister inspects Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant as Yamuna swells

As the water level in the Yamuna River breaches danger mark, Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday inspected the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and said that the Delhi government has made embankments and reinforcement at vulnerable spots to prevent flood water entering the water treatemnt plants. "The water level of Yamuna has started rising again. The water level has crossed 206 metres, which is much above the danger mark in Yamuna. The Delhi Jal Board has made embankments and reinforcement at vulnerable spots," AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Earlier today at 3 pm, Yamuna's water level crossed the danger mark and recorded at 206.26 meters. "About 60 of our teams are monitoring the Yamuna for 24 hours. All departments are on high alert. There are two doctors in every relief camp," he added.

He further said that "Last time, water had seeped into the pumps and three water treatment plants had to be closed...But this time the Jal Board administration was well prepared." The Delhi government is on high alert as the water level in Yamuna continues to rise due to the discharge of more than 2 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage,

"The water is being sent from Hathinikund barrage with a capacity of 2 lakh cusecs. According to this, the Water Commission estimates that the water level will reach 206.7 meters by 6 pm," AAP minister said. "People are still residing in the relief camps and the govt has made all arrangements for them," AAP Minister said.

Due to a rise in the water level of the Hindon River in Noida, several houses were submerged in the low-lying areas on Saturday. The police reached the spot on Saturday and issued an alert regarding the situation. After July 13, the Yamuna had been receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 meters but there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last two-three days.

The water level dropped below the danger mark at 8 pm on July 18 after flowing above the threshold for eight days. The river breached the danger mark at 5 pm on July 10, leading to extensive flooding of the national capital. Due to the increase in the water level of the river, several places in Delhi grappled with water-logging and flood-like situations. (ANI)

