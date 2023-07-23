Left Menu

Bihar: 3-year-old, who fell into 40-ft borewell in Nalanda, rescued

"The boy has been rescued and is doing fine. He was rushed to a hospital. It took us about 5 hours to pull him out alive," Ranjeet Kumar, an NDRF officer, said. 

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 18:04 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 18:04 IST
Bihar: 3-year-old, who fell into 40-ft borewell in Nalanda, rescued
A visual of the child being rushed to a hospital. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 3-year-old boy, who fell into a 40-ft borewell in Kul village in Bihar's Nalanda district on Sunday, was pulled out alive by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel. Teams from the NDRF, which were deployed at the site, led the rescue mission that lasted a few hours.

"The boy has been rescued and is doing fine. He was rushed to a hospital. It took us about 5 hours to pull him out alive," Ranjeet Kumar, an NDRF officer, said. Officials informed further that the rescued 3-year-old was identified as Shivam Kumar.

Further, according to officials, a farmer dug the borewell and left it uncovered, resulting in the incident. The children, who were playing with little Shivam before he fell into the borewell, informed his parents after which the rescue operation was launched.

JCB machines or earthmovers were deployed in the operation, which focussed on providing oxygen support to the child and rescuing him. Further details are awaited.

Recently, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who fell into a 20-foot-deep borewell in Kajari Barkheda village in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, was declared dead by doctors after being rescued. In another similar incident earlier, a two-and-a-half-year-old toddler lost her life after falling into a 300-feet-deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on June 6.

The girl was pulled out alive but was later pronounced dead from suffocation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023