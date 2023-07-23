Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Several injured as bus overturns in Aligarh

Several passengers were injured on Panethi Road near Harduaganj station in Aligarh after a bus overturned while trying to save a motorbike. 

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 18:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Several passengers were injured on Panethi Road near Harduaganj station in Aligarh after a bus overturned while trying to save a motorbike. The bus was carrying about 20-25 passengers who got minor injuries.

While the person who was riding a bike got severe injuries and bus passengers were admitted to the hospital. Circle Office Atroli, Mohsin Khan said, "On 23 July, at about 10:00 am, a bus which was carrying 20-25 passengers met with an accident while saving a bike. When Police reached the accident site, it was found that the bike rider was seriously injured and bus passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

