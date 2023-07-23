DCW chief Swati Maliwal reaches Imphal; seeks time to meet Manipur CM, Governor

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Sunday reached Imphal and has sought time from Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Governor Anusuiya Uikey to discuss the viral video of women disrobed. "DCW Chief Swati Maliwal and Member Vandana Singh left for Imphal from Delhi today morning and reached Manipur. Swati Maliwal has sought time from Manipur Governor and Chief Minister to discuss the issue," the release stated.

Earlier today, Swati Maliwal again wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of Manipur and asked for his support in her visit. In the letter, she reiterated the purpose of the visit to meet the sexual assault survivors and their families and provide support to them.

She stated, "Important that due support and help reaches these survivors of sexual violence in their worst hour of need. She has assured that she shall leave no stone unturned to support the Manipur Government in its mandate to protect the rights and dignity of the women and girls of the state." She also mentioned about several Manipuri women who have come to Delhi in order to escape the ongoing violence in the state and expressed her desire to discuss issues regarding their welfare with Manipur Chief Minister.

"She has sought support in visiting the violence affected relief camps where the victims of sexual assault are presently staying and appealed to Manipur Chief Minister to aid her in providing help and support to the women of Manipur and she assured that the visit shall not create any problem for the Government," the release stated. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal stated, "I have come to Manipur and will try to meet women and girls who have faced sexual violence during violence during the past three months. I will try to ascertain ground situation so help can be provided to the survivors. It is very important that proper counselling, legal aid, and compensation is urgently provided to them. Further the state must ensure their safety and protect them from any form of further intimidation. I have sought time from Hon'ble Governor and Chief Minister and will discuss the issue with them."

A few days ago, a video surfaced which depicts a mob of men surrounding two women, subjecting them to the most demeaning and inhumane treatment possible. They were paraded naked, molested and then gang raped. It was learnt that despite the registration of an FIR, accused were not arrested until the video came before nation," the release stated. The video of inhuman atrocities against women and girls in Manipur shocked the nation. Also, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated before a media channel that this was not a sole incident of sexual violence against women and girls and instead hundreds of such incidents have occurred in Manipur in the past three months, it stated.

Meanwhile, on July 20, 2023 Swati Maliwal wrote to the Prime Minister of India and Chief Minister of Manipur seeking urgent action in the matter. "On Juy 21, 2023, she also wrote a letter to DGP Manipur and DM Imphal for their support in this regard. DM Imphal forwarded the same to Joint Secretary (Home) with the request to provide necessary support to DCW team.

"The DM also gave the contact numbers of the Joint Secretary (Home) who confirmed that DCW team can travel to Manipur and he shall provide the necessary support in visiting the relief camps," it said. However, suddenly an email from the Joint Secretary (Home) was received wherein DCW Chief was asked to consider postponing the visit in view of the current law and order situation in Manipur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)