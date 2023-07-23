"No alibi for not making Parliament functional...": VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Emphasising that democracy is all about dialogue, discussion, deliberation and debate, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday expressed anguished that disruption and disturbance have been weaponised as strategic means to taint the temples of Democracy. Calling upon everyone to act to preserve and sustain the essence of democratic values, Dhankhar underlined that there can be no alibi for not making Parliament functional every second.

While addressing a convocation of the Jamia Millia Islamia VP Dhankar said "Democracy is about dialogue, discussion, deliberation and debate to secure the public good. Surely, Democracy cannot be disturbance and disruption." Earlier on Friday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced the adjournment of the House proceedings till 11 am on July 24 as the Opposition party members raised their demands soon after the House reassembled at 2.30 pm after the first adjournment.

"I am pained and anguished to indicate to you that disruption and disturbance have been weaponised as strategic means to taint the temples of Democracy," Dhankhar added. Stating that the people of this country are paying a huge price for it, he highlighted, "When there is disruption in parliament on a particular day, there can't be Question Hour. Question Hour is a mechanism to generate accountability and transparency in governance. The Government is obligated to respond to every question. This goes to enormous benefit of the government. Not having question hour can never be rationalized when you think in terms of democratic values and good governance."

Vice President further said that the Parliament should be functional to secure justice for the people at large. "There cannot be an alibi for not making Parliament functional every second. People of the country are paying a huge price for it...When there is a disruption of Parliament on a particular day, there can't be a question hour. Question hour is a mechanism to generate accountability and transparency in governance," he said.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Friday faced adjournment for the day on the Manipur issue on Friday. Both Houses could not conduct any substantial business on Thursday and Friday as the Opposition MPs rejected the government's proposal to have a short-duration discussion. (ANI)

