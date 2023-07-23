Delhi: Two young men rob Rs 23,000 from a medical store in Rohini

Two young men allegedly robbed Rs 23,000 from a medical store in Rohini Sector-7 on Saturday, after intimidating the employee by shooting at the window, said the police. After the incident, both robbers escaped on the motorcycle, they said.

"The North Rohini police station received a distress call on July 22 evening reporting a robbery involving gunshots at a medical store in Sector-7, Rohini," a police official said. Promptly responding to the call, local police reached the scene to gather information about the incident, they said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and Arms Act, said the Police. "Accordingly, a case FIR No. 467/23 Under sections 394/397/34 IPC and 25/27 Arms Act has been registered," said a police official.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

