Dubai-bound Air India Express flight faces technical glitch; passengers safe 

19 pm and returned at 3

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 19:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Dubai-bound Air India Express flight carrying 174 passengers experienced a malfunction in the aircraft's air conditioning system shortly after takeoff from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala, officials said. "A Dubai-bound Air India Express flight returned to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after a malfunction in the AC. The flight took off at 1:19 pm and returned at 3:52 pm," Thiruvananthapuram International Airport stated.

Meanwhile, all 174 passengers were safe and will soon be taken to Dubai on another flight. According to Air India Express spokesperson, "IX-539 operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai, experienced a technical issue with the air conditioning system after take-off. The operating crew elected to carry out a precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram."

"The airline promptly arranged for another aircraft to ensure a comfortable journey, accommodating all the guests for the rescheduled departure at 18:00 hours," they added. Air India Express is committed to providing a safe, reliable, and comfortable travel experience for all guests and apologises for the inconvenience caused on account of the delay, it further added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

