Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
3.2, Occurred on 23-07-2023, 18
- Country:
- India
An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Sunday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6.34 pm at a depth of 5 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 23-07-2023, 18:34:39 IST, Lat: 30.58 & Long: 80.18, Depth: 5 Km, Region: Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India," the NCS tweeted. Earlier in the day, the National Centre for Seismology reported that an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Sunday morning.
The earthquake occurred at 6.56 am. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-07-2023, 06:56:08 IST, Lat: 27.44 & Long: 92.51, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Arunachal Pradesh
- Tawang
- Pithoragarh
- Uttarakhand
- Arunachal Pradesh's
ALSO READ
Indian-origin Global Schools Group to spend USD 1.5-2 billion on M&A of Ivy League K12 schools
Russia oil discount to India shrinks to $4, delivery charges remain opaque
Renault India gearing up to re-enter mid-sized SUV segment
On an exciting growth path in India, committed to serve market, says AMD
India says it will continue to support Sri Lanka in overcoming its financial crisis