Four leopard skin sized by forest department in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, three held

Baripada forest rangers and DD STR South has arrested three persons and seized four leopard hides and three mobile phones near Bahalda Village in Baripada Forest Division, officials said.

Four leopard skin sized by forest department in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, three held
Four leopard skin sized by forest department in Odisha's Mayurbhanj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Baripada forest rangers and DD STR South has arrested three persons and seized four leopard hides and three mobile phones near Bahalda Village in Baripada Forest Division, officials said. The forest officials team headed by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) acted on information passed to them from their sources and nabbed the alleged smugglers.

The Forest team consists of staff from Baripada, Similipal South Similipal North and Rairangpur Forest Division. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, three persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling a pangolin in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, forest officials said. "Following a precise tip-off that smugglers are looking for a customer to sell a pangolin, a forest department team swung into action and launched an operation to nab the accused persons", said a forest officer.

The officer further informed that acting on the input, the team intercepted three persons on a motorcycle and rescued the pangolin from them. The rescued pangolin weighed around 11 kilograms and its health condition was also fine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

