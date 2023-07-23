Left Menu

Lightning arresters to be installed on tall buildings in UP

With the aim to protect people from lightning, which claims hundreds of lives every year, the Yogi government is going to install lightning arresters, or lightning rods, atop tall buildings in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 21:15 IST
Lightning arresters to be installed on tall buildings in UP
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the aim to protect people from lightning, which claims hundreds of lives every year, the Yogi government is going to install lightning arresters, or lightning rods, atop tall buildings in Uttar Pradesh. The lightning rods attract lightning from the sky during lousy weather and send it underground, thus saving lives and preventing damage.

Recently, Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar talked about the benefits of lightning arresters in the presence of Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and informed that in 2022-23, 301 people had died due to lightning in 52 districts whereas 174 lives were lost due to lightning in 36 districts in 2023-24 till July. He added that earlier a lot of people died due to lightning in districts like Sonbhadra, but now districts like Ghazipur are the most affected. “In this situation, we have sought reports from the districts as to where this lightning rod can be installed. According to the proposal, lightning arresters or lightning rods can be installed on the tallest buildings”.

A lightning rod or lightning conductor is a metal rod mounted on a structure and intended to protect the structure from lightning strikes. If lightning strikes a structure, then it will directly strike the rod instead of passing through the structure, the rod will conduct it through a wire into the ground preventing damage to the structure. This can stop lightning from striking anywhere, preventing numerous fatalities from occurring.

When lightning strikes, it creates a large electromagnetic field that can induce high voltages in nearby conductive materials such as electrical wires and pipelines. This high voltage can damage the structure and potentially harm the people present inside and around it. A lightning arrester or lightning rod provides a low-resistance path for the flow of lightning away from the structure and into the ground. It prevents damage and also protects people inside or around the structure from electric shock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023