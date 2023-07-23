No need to panic as situation under control: Punjab CM Mann after visiting Bhakra dam

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that the water level at the dams of the state is below the danger mark and the state government is keeping a strict vigil over the entire situation, which is completely under control. The Chief Minister, who was here to assess the situation in the wake of incessant rains, held detailed parleys with the officers of the state government, district administration, and Bhakra Beas Management.

He said that it is a matter of great relief that the water level at Bhakra Dam was still below the danger mark so there is no immediate need of release of any water from the dam. Bhagwant Mann further said that the danger mark of Bhakra Dam is 1,680 feet whereas the level of water at the dam on July 23 was 1,653 feet. The Chief Minister said "There is no need to panic as water level is fairly below the danger mark adding he asked the officers to share the information regarding water level regularly with people to avoid any confusion."

He said that it is also a matter of great reprieve that the meteorological department had not predicted any rainfall in the coming few days due to which the water level will further recede. Bhagwant Mann said that "The people must not get swayed away with canards pertaining to floods or opening of floodgates by dams until it is not verified by the authorities."

The Chief Minister also exhorted the media to play a positive role by not creating panic by highly sensitizing fake news on floods. He said, "Heavy rainfall took place in the region on July 9, 10 and 11 which was far more than the total rainfall in the last one month. However, Bhagwant Mann said that the state government is leaving no stone unturned and a complete vigil is being kept over the entire situation."

Lashing out at the political opponents for politicking even in this grave situation, the Chief Minister said that his government has done remarkable work in every sphere even related to cleaning of canals. However, he said that "In the past the irrigation and drainage department had remained a 'cash cow' for the corrupt leaders and their stooges. Bhagwant Mann said that these leaders had siphoned off the money meant for drainage and irrigation department for their vested interests adding that the state Vigilance is already probing a huge scam in this department."

The Chief Minister further said "Though the exact amount is yet to be calculated but the state has roughly suffered a whopping loss of nearly Rs 1000 crore due to floods. He said that the on ground assessment of this loss will be done after overcoming the situation adding that people will be compensated for the loss of every single penny." Bhagwant Mann said that the detailed report pertaining to the loss incurred by people will be sent to the Union government and a complete relief package for the state will be sought.

However, the Chief Minister said that to cope up with such a situation in the future the state government is already preparing a blueprint. He said that channelization of canals will be ensured in the coming times adding that the proposal of construction of a new canal for judicious use of water is also in pipeline.

Bhagwant Mann said that cleaning of inundation canals along with ensuring the natural flow of water will also be accorded top priority by the state government. The Chief Minister said that he has extensively toured flood affected areas of the state to assess the situation at the ground level.

He said that detailed instructions have been issued to the Deputy Commissioners to immediately carry out special girdawari in the areas lashed by rains to ascertain damage caused to crops, houses, animals and others on priority. Bhagwant Mann assured the people that the government is committed to safeguarding their interests against nature's fury.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is duty bound to help the people in this hour of grave crisis and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause. He said that succour is being provided even to the last person at the far flung areas of the state. Bhagwant Mann said "The Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and officers have also been directed to stay in the field for ensuring maximum relief to people in a prompt manner."

The Chief Minister said that due to heavy flow of water the paddy crop in many fields have been destroyed. However, he said that to safeguard the interests of the farmers the state government is providing free saplings to the farmers of high yielding varieties of paddy. Bhagwant Mann said that he had already directed the Punjab Agriculture University, PUNSEED, Agriculture department and others to provide the saplings of these varieties to farmers.

Replying to a query, the Chief Minister said that the state government is making strenuous efforts for developing areas around Nangal and Kandi region of the state as ideal tourist destinations for attracting the tourist from across the globe. Bhagwant Mann said, "There is a huge potential for developing these areas as a tourist destination for which all out efforts will be made. Due to negligence of the successive state governments these areas have been hitherto ignored in the pace of development but the state government is making concerted efforts to tap the potential of tourism in these areas for attracting the tourists to these places with immense natural beauty."

The Chief Minister also visited the Bhakra Dam and assessed the situation of water at the Dam. He also paid homage to the martyrs who had attained martyrdom during the construction of the Dam. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Cabinet Minister Harjot Bains, Additional Chief Secretary to CM A Venuprasad, Secretary Irrigation Krishan Kumar and others. (ANI)

