Two Chinese nationals held for illegaly crossing border second time via Nepal in Bihar

Amidst an ongoing investigation into Pakistani national Seema Haider's case of entering India illegally, two Chinese nationals were arrested at the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar's East Champaran district in Motihari for attempting to enter India without a visa, informed the officials on Sunday. The Chinese nationals have been identified as Fu Kang and Zhao Jing, residents of China's Jiangxi.

"The name of one of the two Chinese nationals caught from the Indo-Nepal border is Fu Kang. Fu Kang's passport was issued on May 31, 2023, and his passport is valid till May 30, 2033. He is a resident of Jiangxi, China. The name of the other Chinese national is Zhao Jing. His passport is valid till February 27, 2033. Zhou is also a resident of Jiangxi, China", the officials added. Talking to ANI, Motihari Superintendent of Police (SP), Kantesh Mishra said, "Two Chinese nationals have been caught under suspicious circumstances, both of them have been interrogated, and a case has been registered in Hariya police station. They are being sent to jail, we will inquire further after taking them on remand."

According to the information received from the immigration officials, this is the second attempt by the two Chinese nationals to enter the Indian border. "On June 22, two Chinese nationals came to Nepal's Birganj and were seen roaming in the area. After that, on July 2, both Chinese nationals were caught near the customs office located at the Indo-Nepal border in Raxaul. They had passports. During their attempt to enter, they were sent back to Nepal with a warning after refusing entry based on their passports. But these two Chinese nationals were caught again last evening by the immigration officials while attempting to re-enter the Indian border from Nepal. They were handed over to Raxaul's Haraiya OP police after questioning", the officials said. (ANI)

