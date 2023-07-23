Haryana: Ex gratia given to families of 35 who died in rain-related incidents
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday gave financial assistance to the families of those who lost their lives in the floods and recent incessant rains.
A total of 35 people died in rain-related incidents in Haryana.
The state government had announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the kin of those who died in rain-related incidents.
In an official release, Khattar said financial assistance has been handed over to the families of 35 people in eight districts of the state.
The CM further said the Haryana government opened an e-Kshatipurti portal for farmers' losses including other such losses.
Compensation will be immediately given after verification, he said.
Several districts of Haryana and Punjab were battered by the recent downpour that has left normal life paralysed and flooded vast tracts of residential and agricultural land.
