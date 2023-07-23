"Happy to see that...," CM Sarma on regional committees meeting of Assam-Meghalaya 

After the regional committees of Assam and Meghalaya held a meeting on Saturday to resolve inter-state border disputes with neighbouring states, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he is happy that the governments are making progress to end boundary disputes. "I am happy to see that we are making progress to end legacy boundary disputes with our sister States. Out of 12 points of dispute with Meghalaya, 6 have already been resolved. We plan to close the remaining 6 at the earliest," Assam CM tweeted.

The meeting was attended by the Regional Committees of Assam and Meghalaya concerning Kamrup (M) and Kamrup districts of Assam, at State Guest House No. 1, Koinadhora, Guwahati. In the meeting Deputy CM of Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong, colleague Minister Atul Boraand members of Regional Committees from both states were present.

There are a total of 12 disputed areas along the inter-state border of Assam and Meghalaya and out of 12 disputed areas, issues six areas have been resolved and signed an agreement to resolve the 50-year-old boundary dispute between the two states in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi last year. Both state governments formed Regional Committees to resolve the rest of the six disputed areas' problems.

Assam shares a 1,646 km long inter-state boundary with Mizoram and the border dispute between the two neighbouring states is a decade long-standing issue. (ANI)

