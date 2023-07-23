Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army's Dagger Division scales Mount Kun, perform Yoga at 7,077 metres

In honour of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a team of mountaineers from the Indian Army's Dagger Division achieved a remarkable feat by scaling Mount Kun in record time and performing Yoga at its summit, which stands at an impressive height of 7,077 metres. "The journey commenced on July 8, when the team was flagged off from Baramulla by Maj Gen Rajesh Sethi, SM, VSM, GOC 19 Infantry Division. Setting off from the base camp on July 11, the brave mountaineers led by Col Rajneesh Joshi achieved their long-awaited victory as they summited Mount Kun on the 18th of July at 11:40 AM, according to a press note by the Indian Army.

"Adding an extraordinary touch to their accomplishment, the mountaineers performed Yoga at an altitude of 7,077 metres, marking it the highest point ever where Yoga has been practised," it further added. This remarkable feat not only showcases the unwavering dedication and exceptional skills of the Indian Army's mountaineering team but also highlights the deep-rooted connection between physical well-being and spiritual practices.

"With the successful ascent of Mount Kun, the focus now shifts to the upcoming expedition to Mount Nun, soaring at an awe-inspiring height of 7,135 metres. The same team will now proceed towards Mount Nun, carrying with them the hopes and aspirations of the nation," it further The Indian Army mountaineers have once again showcased their determination and commitment to achieve extraordinary goals in the face of adversity. The nation eagerly awaits their next venture, wishing them success and safe passage as they continue to etch their names in mountaineering history. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)