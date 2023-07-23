Team of Indian Red Cross Society calls on Manipur Governor; informs prevailing condition of relief camps

A team of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) led by Reena Tripathy, advisor, Disaster Management and Dr Ashok Kumar Singh, member, managing committee along with Narendra Ningomba, chairman, IRCS, Manipur and two other members called on Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Sunday and apprised her the prevailing condition of relief camps and problems faced by the internally displaced people staying in relief camps. The team informed the Governor that they have visited various relief camps in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Kakching and Thoubal districts and met people and inquired about the facilities that are being provided to them.

They further informed that in most of the camps, sanitation needs improvement and in some of the camps people are congested and shortage of essential medicines was also seen especially in Churachandpur district. "Patients with diseases like cancer, diabetes and renal problems which need special attention are also present in the relief camps," they added.

Meanwhile, the team submitted a detailed report to the Governor and requested to look into the difficulties faced by affected people and to take up necessary measures to assist them. The team also recommended for initiating psychosocial support through trained volunteers, cleanliness drives in and around relief camps and wellness programs for school going students.

Moreover, the Governor assured them that all possible help will be extended to the violence affected people staying in the relief camps. The Governor said, "She herself visited many relief camps in hill and valley districts and interacted with people from time to time."

She continued that she had instructed Chief Secretary to take up special measures to provide all essential requirements to the needy people staying in relief camps. The Manipur Governor advised the IRCS delegation for arranging tents to minimize congestion in relief camps and further stated that priority should be given to those who are in need of assistance.

The Governor asked the team to distribute items in consultation with the concerned district administrations. Henceforth, she thanked the team for their efforts to extend all possible help as a philanthropic organisation for the sake of humanity.

The violence in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 in protest against the proposed inclusion of people belonging to the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

