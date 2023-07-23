Left Menu

Telangana: Police bust interstate drug syndicate in Hyderabad

Contraband Narcotic Substance (Poppy Straw Drug) - 2.2 kg; Poppy Straw Drug Powder - 2 kg; one Motor cycle; Net Cash - Rs. 1,700; one Weighing machine; one Mixer grinder; and two Mobile phones. All worth around Rs 15 lakh," the police added.

Alleged accused involved in the interstate drug syndicate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Special Operations Team (SOT) of LB Nagar along with Chaitanyapuri Police busted an interstate drug syndicate and seized drugs worth Rs 15 lakh from a drug peddler in Hyderabad, according to a press release by the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. The accused has been identified as Ramesh Kumar; another accused, identified as Chenna Ram, is still absconding, the police said.

"Police seized the following items from his possession: Contraband Narcotic Substance (Poppy Straw Drug) - 2.2 kg; Poppy Straw Drug Powder - 2 kg; one Motor cycle; Net Cash - Rs. 1,700; one Weighing machine; one Mixer grinder; and two Mobile phones. All worth around Rs 15 lakh," the police added. The accused, Ramesh Kumar, who migrated to Hyderabad a decade ago and operated a steel railing business, decided to venture into the illegal drug trade due to financial difficulties. He established connections with a drug supplier named Chenna Ram from Rajasthan and began procuring Poppy Straw drug from him at Rs 50,000 per kg, the police said.

After converting it into poppy straw powder, Ramesh Kumar would then sell the same substance to customers in Hyderabad at a much higher price of Rs 4 lakh per kilogramme, they added. The arrest was made on July 22, following a tip-off that led the police to Ramesh Kumar in front of Leo Lux Exclusive Car Seat Covers Shop in Chaitanyapuri.

Subsequently, a search was conducted at his residence under the provisions of the NDPS Act, leading to the discovery of more contraband substances and incriminating material. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

