J-K: SACPPE holds event on "Rights and Responsibilities of Citizens" in Kulgam

South Asia Center for Peace and Peoples Empowerment (SACPPE) in collaboration with the Assistant Regional Transport Office (ARTO) on Saturday organized an event titled, "Rights and Responsibilities of Citizens" in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. Programme was attended by a large number of people, including people associated with the transport sector.

"The event, part of the SACPPE's mission to educate citizens about their rights and responsibilities, evoked a massive response among the citizens, who appreciated the organizers for their efforts to educate people on such an important theme," the release of Government of Jammu and Kashmir stated. Speaking on the occasion, ARTO Kulgam Abrar Ahmad Kripak said "Transport workers, such as drivers, are doing noble jobs and their role is very important for the betterment of society."

The driver plays a role in regulating the system by serving the population and providing mobility, he added, the release stated. Motor Vehicles Inspector Kulgam in his address to the gathering said that there is a need to hold such events for the benefit of people.

"Society needs to be responsible if we have to move forward. Road safety is a global priority and responsibility of drivers on roads is crucial. A driver when on wheels is not only responsible for his safety and security, but the passengers travelling in his vehicle and pedestrians walking on roads," he added. (ANI)

