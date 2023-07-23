Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Two fans of actor Surya dies of electrocution while installing his banner

As per the information, both were trying to install the banner of actor Surya when they were electrocuted. According to police, the incident occurred when an iron rod of the flexi came into contact with an overhead electric wire. Both the youths died on the spot.

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 23:08 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Two fans of actor Surya dies of electrocution while installing his banner
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two fans of Tollywood actor Surya died of electrocution while installing his banner on the ocassion of his birthday in Palnadu district. Nakka Venkatesh and Poluri Sai of Narasaraopet Mandal died due to electrocution in Mopulavaripalem village of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh, according to police.

As per the information, both were trying to install the banner of actor Surya when they were electrocuted. According to police, the incident occurred when an iron rod of the flexi came into contact with an overhead electric wire. Both the youths died on the spot. As per police officials, both the deceased were studying in the second year of a private degree college in Narasaraopet. The bodies were sent for postmortem in Narasaraopet government hospital.

Ananya, the sister of Poluri Sai, blamed College for her brother's death. She said, "College is responsible for my brother's death. We are paying lot fees to the college. Before joining the college they assured us that students would be secured and monitored, but, the college is not protecting and monitoring the students in the hostel. We are daily labours. We struggle a lot to pay college fees, striving for a good life for my brother. It's an awful incident that happened." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023