Left Menu

Assam Rifles seize imported cigarettes worth Rs 33.8 lakh in Mizoram's Champhai

"In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, the Battalion of Mizoram Range Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 26 cases of cigarettes of foreign origin worth Rs 33.8 Lakh in the general area of Chhungte, Champhai, on July 22," read the official statement.

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 23:13 IST
Assam Rifles seize imported cigarettes worth Rs 33.8 lakh in Mizoram's Champhai
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Rifles on Saturday recovered imported cigarettes worth Rs 33.8 lakh in the Chhungte area of Champhai district of Mizoram. The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), made a recovery on July 22. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles, the Customs Department, and other sister agencies based on specific information.

"In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, the Battalion of Mizoram Range Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 26 cases of cigarettes of foreign origin worth Rs 33.8 Lakh in the general area of Chhungte, Champhai, on July 22," read the official statement. The operation was carried out by a combined team of COB Champhai, Serchhip Battalion, and Customs Department Champhai based on specific information.

"During the operation, 26 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes were recovered, which were hidden off the track in Gen Area Chhungte. The entire consignment of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 33,80,000. The recovered consignment has been handed over to Custom Preventive Force Champhai for further legal proceedings," read the official statement. Ongoing smuggling of Heroin and illegal smuggling of foreign cigarettes is a significant cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling activities in Mizoram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023