Rome conference agrees measures to control migration

Nations from the Mediterranean, Middle East and Africa agreed a series of steps on Sunday to try to slow unauthorised migration and to address some of the pressures driving people to uproot themselves and try to reach Europe.

Draft conclusions from the one-day meeting hosted by Italy showed a commitment to crack down on people smuggling but also to improve cooperation between European and African nations in areas such as renewable energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)