Uttar Pradesh: Ram temple construction committee's two-day meeting begins in Ayodhya

Ram temple construction committee's two-day meeting under the chairmanship of Nripendra Mishra began here on Sunday. In the meeting, organisations engaged in construction work of the temple, and Ram janmbhooomi trust officers were present, a statement said.

In the today's meeting, decision on the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Rama's idol will be taken, said Champat Rai, general secretary of Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust. "Tomorrow is an important meeting. We will take decision on the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of lord Rama, construction of the idol, and seek report of the construction work on the first floor and the second floor, which is about to begin", Rai said on Sunday.

Sculptors will also present the report on the idol of lord Rama, which is currently under contruction, he said. "I was not in the meeting. But Governor of West Bengal and an IAS oiffcer of Tamil Nadu were present in the meet. The construction work of the first floor of the temple has recently begun," added Champat Rai.

On being asked about the construction of terminals inside the temple, Rai replied in negative. 'Pran Pratishtha' is a ritual in which the idols of gods are established in the temple.

Significantly, the construction work on infrastructure buildings is in full swing for completion by October 2023. The ancient 'Kuber Tila' with Shiva temple and proposed 'Jatayu' would also attract devotees once completed, an official statement earlier said. Earlier on May 18, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai shared pictures of the statues which are under construction as the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is underway in full swing.

Champat Rai said that these statues are carved on a stone which is based on stories from 'Shastras'. On November 9, 2019, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site. (ANI)

