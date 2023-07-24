Himachal Pradesh: Chamba DDMA issues advisory amid rain warning

Amid the rain warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for the Chamba district, the District Disaster Management Authority on Sunday issued an advisory for the citizens. The advisory said, "1. Avoid visiting hilly areas and places prone to landslides and heavy rainfall. 2. Avoid trekking amid the inclement weather. 3. In case lightning strikes, it is safe to stay indoors for minimum next 30 minutes. 4. Do not visit river areas. 5. Pay attention to the warnings issued by the weather department. 6. Request Gram Panchayat Chieves, private organisations, tourists, and trekkers to spread the word."

Notably, a total of 154 people have lost their lives due to the onset of the monsoon in the state since June 24, an official statement said on Saturday. Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) said that 15 people are missing and 187 people have been injured since the beginning of the monsoon.

"So far Monsoon has claimed 154 lives since its onset on June 24 in Himachal Pradesh. Till now 15 people are missing and 187 people have been injured. In Himachal Pradesh, 592 houses have been damaged, besides 5265 houses partially damaged," the statement said. The State disaster authority further stated that 235 shops have been damaged during this period.

"235 shops have been damaged in the state while 1616 cow sheds have been damaged due to rain and floods", it mentioned. "There have been 66 incidents of landslides in the state besides 47 incidents of flash floods. Over 650 roads including three national highways are closed," it added.

In the wake of the flash floods and landslides in various parts of the State, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force is conducting a search operation for people who might have been lost around the banks of the Beas River."Search operation conducted by HP SDRF team. On both sides of the Beas River from Dobhi to Raison," read a tweet by HPSDRF. Himachal Pradesh has witnessed flash floods and landslides due to heavy rainfall in several parts of the state.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said on Saturday that the state has faced the harshest rain and flood disasters in the past 75 years. He also said that the loss incurred by the state due to the rain-induced damages could reach 8,000 crore rupees.The Chief Minister said there is a need for immediate financial relief from the Union Government. "The central team has visited the state. We have demanded the pending 315 crore rupees of the 2022-23 disaster fund from the Union Government. The loss is estimated to be 8,000 Crore rupees. We are trying to restore the roads, electricity and water supply in the region," said the Chief Minister while talking to media.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal need immediate relief from the Union Government in this disaster situation. On the continuous heavy rain alert, he said teams are ready and the priority is to save the lives of the people. (ANI)

